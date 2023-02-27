Winter is not done with us quite yet. Don’t let that stop you from dreaming of green fields, warm sunshine and a new best friend. It is coming…I promise.

Rue

Rue is a sweet little 2-year-old German Shepherd cross who arrived from Texas. She is a little nervous of her new surroundings but takes it all in stride. Rue is very intelligent and would make a great hiking/camping/ride along in the truck with you kinda girl!

Swat

Swat came to us when he became too much for his owner. Swat is a beautiful boy who is almost 2 years old and needs lots of love. Swat is house and kennel trained. He rides very well in the car. Swat has never been around cats but does well with dogs away from the home (he has not met dogs at home). Swat is nervous here and will do best in a foster home. If you have room in your home and your heart for this sweet boy stop in and meet him!

Baylor

Baylor is a lovely gentleman who is about 5 years old. He came to us severely underweight and not feeling well but is gaining weight and feeling better every day. Baylor does not mind other cats or dogs and loves his comfy bed and long naps in the sunshine. Baylor loves snacks and is always up for cat nip. Baylor’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored.

***

Are you unable to provide a forever home to a cat or dog, but would love to offer a temporary home to an animal in need? DHS is formally launching a foster program to unite some of our special need dogs and cats with temporary families. To learn more about our program and if it is a good fit for you, email Aliyah Bass, Foster Coordinator, at dhsfoster@gmail.com.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.