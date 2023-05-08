May has arrived and we are kicking it into high gear with some great community events. We would love to see you at these fun events this month:

Round up your grocery bill at Viroqua Food Co-op for “Give Where You Live” – Donations come to DHS throughout May;

Viroqua Night Market on Friday, May 12, at Eckhart Park;

Pizza Night with musicians Ted and Catherine Parrish on Friday, May 19, at Sittin Pretty Farm;

Kickball for the Furbabies on Sunday, May 21, at the Park Bowl.

Yogi

Introducing Yogi, the big, big puppy with an equally big heart! Yogi is a sweet and loving 8-month-old Pyrenees/Shepherd mix who is eager to learn and be the best boy he can be. He is already potty, and crate trained, but will benefit from some additional training to further refine his manners. Yogi is looking for a patient and dedicated owner who will provide him with the guidance and structure he needs to thrive. Despite his need for some extra training and socialization, Yogi's loving, and affectionate nature shines through. If you're willing to invest the time and effort into helping Yogi become the best version of himself, he will reward you with unconditional love and companionship for years to come!

Krumby

Krumby is a little 45-pound pint-sized cutie who's ready for a life of fun! This adorable 2.5-year-old is as cute as a button and would make an excellent hiking partner. He's friendly with other dogs and enjoys their company, but he does need a home with no small animals due to his prey drive. While Krumby is smart, he may need some training with leash manners, but he's already kennel, and crate trained. Krumby loves getting all the attention he can, so he would do well with a family who can provide him with plenty of love and playtime. If you're looking for an active, affectionate, and smart canine companion, Krumby might just be the perfect match for you!

Murphy

Murphy is a handsome 1-year-old blue merle Great Dane who arrived at the shelter after the passing of his previous owner. According to the staff, Murphy is great with kids and other dogs, making him a potentially great addition to any family. He is also already crate and house-trained, which is a bonus. Murphy has a playful and energetic personality. He loves to run around and play in the grass, especially when there are kids around to join in the fun. Murphy also behaves well on a leash and is polite when receiving treats and petting. Overall, Murphy is a fun-loving dog who would make a great addition to a family with children or other dogs!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.