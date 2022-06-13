Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

“Adopt-a-Cat Month” in June hopes to encourage animal lovers to visit their local animal shelter and adopt a cat – or two! It is the height of “kitten season” and adoptions are important to help as many cats as possible.

DHS is working hard to not only have a positive impact on the animals that arrive at our shelter but be a community resource as well. A local resident became a little overwhelmed with the number of cats and kittens she had in her care. She loved and cared for them all and they are wonderful, well-socialized cats. However, she cannot pay for the medical care and spay/neuter of all the animals at her home and reached out to DHS. Parting with her loved litters and adults was very challenging but she made the tough decision for the benefit of the animals. Our job is not to pass judgement on individuals, it is to make sure every dog and cat that we can help finds a forever home that can meet all their needs.

We currently have 33 kittens and 13 wonderful adults looking for homes. Our shelter is full and limits our capacity to help more animals. So, if you know of someone looking for a cat or kitten, please send them to DHS. Adoptions and donations are essential for us to continue and expand our ability to serve.

To celebrate Adopt-a-Cat Month all cats over 1 year old are $25!!

Meet our “bonded” cat pairs. Both pairs were surrendered when their owners couldn’t care for them anymore.

Alaska & Attila

Alaska and her best buddy Attila are trying their best to enjoy shelter life, but it is noisy and scary for them! They are still a little confused while they are here but warming up to staff. Attila and Alaska are 5 and 6 years old and need a slim down to help them live long, happy lives. Until they are in their best form, they just have a little more to love. Both are sweethearts and enjoy being pet!

Ella & Yuri

Ella and Yuri are sweet ladies, one outgoing and the other reserved. Ella is our matriarch of all our cats at 17 years old but is full of energy. Yuri is a sweet 6-year-old girl who is very confused as to why her dad had to leave her and Ella behind. She is nervous here at the shelter but will blossom in a home. Yuri has a beautiful dilute torti colored coat and sweet eyes to match! Please consider fostering or adopting these sweet girls and give them a comfy couch to sleep on in which they truly deserve!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0