Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Drum roll, please! We had an outstanding 68 adoptions during the month of August for our Clear the Shelter event. This makes our hearts soar that so many wonderful cats and dogs found their forever families. Thank you to everyone that adopted, shared our animals with friends and family, or stopped by to see us.

Our work is never done and there is always one more animal to help. This week we are featuring our puppies. Two different litters, all Heeler mix puppies, 100% cuteness. All five of these puppies just hit the 8-week-old mark and are ready for adoption.

Guinevere & Lancelot

Crockett, Carbon & Calamity

***

Get those doggy manners up to par! Tired of your dog pulling on the leash, jumping when people come over, or barreling through the front door when guests arrive? Well, here is a fantastic opportunity for a short workshop to train your dog (and you!). DHS will be hosting a workshop weekend on Sept. 24-25 to improve your dog's manners on the leash and at the doorway. These workshops will be held by K9 Advantage at a reduced rate due to the generosity of the Viroqua Rotary Club. Sign up at: https://www.k9advantagewi.com/

9/24 - 2:30 to 4 p.m. "Loose Leash Walking"

9/25 – 2:30 to 4 p.m. "Jumping & Doorway Problems"

We also want to give a shout out to the Viroqua Police Department K9 Golf Outing on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course. Registration time is 8 a.m.; start time is 9 a.m. There will be on-course hole contests, marshmallow long drive, impossible putt challenge and more. All proceeds benefit the Viroqua Police Department K9 Program. For more information, contact Brandon LaMere at brandonlamere@viroquapd.com.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.