March has arrived and is well known for the Irish holiday of St. Patrick’s Day. Did you know there is lesser celebrated saint that shares this holiday with St. Patrick?

St. Gertrude of Nivelles was born in the city of Landen, Belgium in 626. She devoted herself to her faith and tending to those in need. People swore by her energy to chase away anything disease-ridden and she was canonized after she passed away on March 17th at age 33. In remembrance, many Catholics celebrate St. Gertrude’s feast day on March 17 alongside St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Gertrude is the patron saint of cats and in celebration of the cat lady of the Catholic church, all our felines are $17 for the month of March. Meet three of these feisty felines:

Jack

Jack is a handsome sleek 9-month-old male. He adores people and wants to be in your lap or carried around in your arms. Jack loves his friend Cordelia here at the shelter and would do well in a home with other animals and kids!

Cordelia

Cordelia is as sweet as they come at just 10 months old! She loves humans and can’t get enough of your attention. Cordelia enjoys other kitties, and her pal Jack is her best buddy. Might you consider giving this dynamic duo a home?

Sassy

Sassy is a sweet 3-year-old that was initially shy but has become a very affectionate girl. Sassy loves the indoor/outdoor life. Sassy has lived well in a home with dogs, but is selective with other felines. Sassy is ready for her forever home!

Are you unable to provide a forever home to a cat or dog, but would love to offer a temporary home to an animal in need? DHS is formally launching a foster program to unite some of our special need dogs and cats with temporary families. To learn more about our program and if it is a good fit for you, email Aliyah Bass, Foster Coordinator, at dhsfoster@gmail.com.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.