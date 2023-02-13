The sun has been shining, temperatures have warmed up, and dreams of spring are hanging in the air. Optimism abounds. As we slowly creep out of the winter months, thoughts move quickly to all the farm, garden, and outside work that lies ahead. Ahhhhh, finally…. we made it.

As you plan your next adventure, maybe it is also time to train your next adventure partner? Meet a litter of 6-month-old Australian Shepherd (Aussie) pups just waiting for the right home. They are brand new to DHS, so they are still getting comfortable in an unfamiliar environment, and we are still getting to know them.

Calypso

Calypso is the smallest of the litter but the bravest of them all.

Cane

Cane is shy and takes a little time to warm up to you.

Coral

Coral loves attention.

Cotton

Cotton is incredibly sweet and the most outgoing.

Crew

Crew is the bravest brother but is still shy right now.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.