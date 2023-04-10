DHS was lucky for a short time this spring, as “kitten season” seemed to grace us with a little extra time before its arrival. Now, don’t get us wrong, we LOVE kittens! However, kitten season can be very overwhelming for shelters and rescues, as a large influx of vulnerable and high need kittens are brought in.

You can help. If you find a litter of kittens, STOP, before you pick them up or assume that they do not have a mother. Visit our website, www.driftlesshumanesociety.com/found-pets, for the most up-to-date information on how you can be of greatest service to animals that you find. We are also looking for fosters! Whether it is for a pregnant mother cat or motherless kittens, you can save lives with just a little training.

Finally, help DHS help more animals in need by considering adoption and promoting adoption to your friends and neighbors. Here are three lovely adult felines available right now:

Kiki

Kiki is a big, fluffy almost 8-year-old Tabby with an outgoing personality. She must meet everyone that comes for a visit and has the most interesting meow! She loves attention and will snuggle on your lap all day. Kiki would prefer to be in a home as the only pet or with another cat that gives her lots of space. This girl is ready to explore a new home and bond with a forever family.

Lynx

Lynx came to us after the death of his human. He is such a sweet loving 5-year-old boy. He loves attention and purrs as soon as he gets chin scratches. He is a little nervous at the shelter and has not wanted to hang out with other kitty friends yet. Lynx is a very large boy at 15 pounds with silky long gray hair. Lynx is looking for his forever human to enjoy sunny windowsills and snuggles!

Tigger

Tigger was an owner-surrender, and her owner shared that Tigger is an adventurous, curious cat who loves to hunt and play. She will chase a laser pointer until she is dizzy or play fetch with pom balls. She is not one to curl up on your lap but likes to be where the action is in the house. She enjoys scratching posts, playing in a cardboard box, or watching cat tv. In the night, when the house is calm and quiet, she is ready to relax at the end of the bed. Tigger gets stressed out from other cats and is on special food to help with that stress. In a home as the only pet, she will likely not need it. Tigger can be cautious with new people at first but give her time and her fun personality will show!

***

Volunteer orientations will be on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.