Happy April! Kitten season is beginning at DHS, so before we show you fuzzy little balls of cuteness, let us put our dogs on display. Meet the “R” crew of Rollo, Ringo, and Rue:

Rollo

Meet Rollo, the handsome and intelligent 9-year-old Weimaraner mix, who came to us as an owner surrender. From the very first day, Rollo impressed us with his obedience and willingness to please. He sat and stayed for pictures, showing off his good looks and charming personality. Rollo is not your average 9-year-old; he has the energy of a much younger dog and is ready for some hiking adventures. As much as Rollo loves to explore and roam, he does require a secure fenced-in yard or tie-out to ensure his safety. Despite his independent streak, Rollo is great with children, other dogs, and cats, making him a fantastic addition to any family. He is both crate and house-trained and loves going on car rides. Overall, Rollo is a smart, energetic, and friendly dog who will bring joy and adventure to any home lucky enough to have him. Come meet this handsome devil today and see for yourself what a great companion he will make!

Ringo

Ringo is a handsome Chihuahua mix who came from Texas and is still adjusting to his new surroundings at the shelter. He is around 2.5 years old and weighs 12 pounds. Ringo is a little overwhelmed by the shelter environment where everything seems big and scary. According to the staff, Ringo has the potential to be a great lap dog in a quiet home. He would benefit from a patient and understanding owner who can give him the time and space he needs to adjust to his new surroundings. Ringo will make the perfect pooch for someone who is looking for a small and affectionate dog.

Rue

Rue is a sweet and bashful Shepherd mix who arrived from Texas. However, when brought into a comfortable home environment, Rue’s personality really shines through. She is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix who is very intelligent and would make a great companion for someone who enjoys hiking, camping, and taking their furry friend for rides in the truck. Rue has spent a few weeks in foster care and is flourishing. She is less nervous in the home and loves her time with her foster mom. Rue enjoys going for walks and snuggling on the couch. She is also doing very well with potty training and loves visiting the dog park. Rue’s sweet and gentle nature makes her a great companion for someone who is looking for an active and affectionate dog. With time and patience, Rue will likely continue to blossom and become an even more devoted and loving companion to her new family.

***

Get involved! Volunteer orientations will be on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.