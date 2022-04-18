Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Earth Day is coming up on Friday, April 22, and the theme for this year is “Invest in Our Planet.” We love this theme and hope that you take some time to celebrate this beautiful planet we call home. Invest your time, money, or talent on this day and every day to make our world and the lives of all the creatures that reside here a little bit better.

Crouton

Crouton is a shy girl of only 7 months and came into the shelter as a stray. She is still learning to trust humans and needs someone that will give her space, but also embrace her into the family. She started to blossom when she was in a foster home, so we know with patience she will be a great family cat. Crouton enjoys the company of her feline friends and loves to be in high places, scaling the cages at the Driftless Humane Society. Do you have a kitty jungle gym in need of a new playmate?

Pike

Pike is such a goofball and is just over 1 year old! He loves to play and gets the zoomies whenever he sees people. He would make an excellent hiking partner. Pike is a Collie mix, so he has the looks and the smarts. He is only 37 pounds right now, so a wonderful medium sized dog for any family. At the end of the day when he has played his heart out, he is ready for some snuggles. What more could you ask for in a dog?

Sheila

Sheila is 2 years old and grew up outside. Since coming to DHS very pregnant, she has enjoyed the comforts of inside life and can’t get enough attention! She had four of the sweetest babies that will be ready for their new homes in a few weeks. (We have kittens!) This means that Sheila will be ready for her forever home on May 17. Get your application in for her because she is a lover and gets along with cats. Sweet, soft, loving, friendly and a great mama.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

