Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Welcome December! DHS have some wonderful things going on in December:

1. “Home for the Holidays” cat adoption special is $25 ALL month and includes all shapes, sizes, colors, and ages. Let us get them all a home for the holidays!

2. “Bring Home Holiday Happiness” in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society is an adoption weekend, Dec. 9-Dec. 11, where dog adoption fees will be $50 for any age or breed.

3. “Critter Christmas” begins on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, and runs until Dec. 24. Help an animal in need this holiday by giving to our match campaign. We hope to raise $2,500 to purchase beds and enrichment toys for our animals.

4. If you would rather give a non-monetary gift, we have wish lists on Amazon.com or Chewy.com. We also have beautiful ornaments created by Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School fourth-graders with items each animal wants for the holidays. Gifts range from $5-$30 and is a fantastic opportunity to get children involved in giving as well. Pick an ornament on our giving tree in our entryway that is open 24/7.

Chippy

Chippy is a sweet perfect-sized 2-year-old, Blue Heeler mix who is looking for his own farm to roam. Chippy has lived outdoors, and his heart is in working the farm. He would love to find a home that appreciates his talents. Chippy came to DHS because he was not having a good relationship with the other male dogs in the home. Chippy would do great with someone that wants a solo working dog, or just a friend to be by your side.

Holly

Look at this adorable little pup! Holly is an 11-week-old German Shepherd mix that came to DHS with her sisters, Noel and Eve. Can you see the holiday theme?? This baby girl has all the puppy wiggles and a big, thick fluffy coat. If you are ready for the time, energy, and commitment that a puppy requires we encourage you to stop by and meet this little girl.

Knox

Look at that ear! How can you not fall in love with a face like that?! Meet Knox, a male German Shepherd mix that is just under 2 years old. He is a big boy with smart, intense eyes and the sweetest personality. He knows some commands and did well with children, cats, and dogs in his previous life. Though he enjoys playing rough with his teenager energy, he is also very affectionate with his people. Knox will make a wonderful addition to almost any family and an outstanding adventure partner.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.