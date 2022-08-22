Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

The Driftless Humane Society has joined NBCUniversal’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation in the month of August. In concert with Clear The Shelters, the Driftless Humane Society received a $3,000 grant from the 2022 Kia Pet Adoption Program through Petfinder Foundation. This grant provided funds to cover adoption fees during the month of August for any dog or cat that has been at the shelter prior to Aug. 1. As of Aug. 15, we have provided over $4,500 free adoption fees. We know that we have used up all the funds from the grant, but we REALLY want all our animals to find forever homes this month. So, our free adoption event will continue through Aug. 31.

Meet the three sisters: Lafayette, Pepin and Marinette. These ladies all came to us from the same home and are ready to bond with their new family.

Lafayette

Lafayette is a 2-year-old girl who warms up quickly once she gets comfortable. Just sit near her for a matter of minutes and she is rubbing up against you to be pet. She has stunning green eyes and a unique soft gray tabby coat. Lafayette enjoys the company of other kitties. She was an indoor/outdoor kitty but will do well being only inside if she gets the love and attention that she desires.

Pepin

Pepin has a gorgeous Torti coat and sweet personality. She is a shy 2-year-old and takes a while to warm up but will let you love on her. She is currently housed with Lafayette, who builds her confidence to come around to strangers. Once she finds her family and knows her home, she will be an awesome companion. Pepin used to be an inside/outside kitty but will do well as indoor only.

Marinette

Marinette has been an indoor/outdoor kitty her whole life and likes to be active. Marinette is just over 1 year old and we decided to try her out as an office cat. Wow, did she come out of her shell! She must see everything that is going on and follows the staff on their daily tasks. You can find her lounging in the laundry room and will cry to have the door opened. She is quite the character, and her sleek gray coat is purr-fection!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.