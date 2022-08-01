Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

The Driftless Humane Society has joined NBCUniversal’s 2022 "Clear The Shelters" pet adoption and donation in the month of August. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. In concert with Clear The Shelters, the Driftless Humane Society has received a $3,000 grant from the 2022 Kia Pet Adoption Program through Petfinder Foundation. This grant will provide funds to cover adoption fees during the month of August for any dog or cat that has been at the shelter prior to Aug. 1. This includes all dogs, puppies, cats and kittens regardless of age. Meet three of our lovely dogs that have no adoption fees during the month of August:

Jetson

Jetson has recently made the journey from Texas and our best guess is that he is a Labrador/Doberman mix. He likes to get outside, roll around in the grass, and has done well in small play groups. He sits very quickly when he sees you have a treat for him! Jetson is only 2 years old with the personality of an older gentleman. He walks well on a leash and knows basic commands. Jetson absolutely loves to play fetch; he brings it right to you and drops it at your feet.

Styx

This boy is full of looks and personality at just over 1 year old. Styx is 45 pounds of playful, cheery Carolina Dog. He plays great with other dogs and loves to chase and be chased all around the big, grassy yard. He was not so sure about the kiddie pool, but after watching his friend Hawkeye plop right in, he decided it must be great fun!

Pixie

Pixie is 13 weeks old and has a huge love for people! Pixie is a unique looking girl, and her breed is a mystery! We think she might have some Mountain Cur but is still growing into her body and right now has big paws and a long body. Pixie does well with other dogs and is getting used to the cats. Pixie is ready for a new family and loads of adventures!

***

DHS is welcoming volunteers to get involved as Feline Friends and Canine Companions, to give our animals some much needed love and attention. Volunteer orientations will be held on Aug. 4th and 24th at 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 6th at 2 p.m. Email adopt@driftlesshumanesociety.com for more information.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.