Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

We love to share “Forever Home” adoption stories and Coal’s is one to melt your heart. Coal was one of our senior cats that was overlooked by adopters for more than a year. Then one fine day, a woman with a heart of gold came in to adopt Remus, another senior feline, on her birthday. Remus and Coal had been buddies for a long time and when she learned of their brotherhood, she adopted both. Fairy-tale endings do happen!

Ava

Do you remember meeting Miss Topaz from last week’s Pet of the Week? Well, her kittens have just turned 8 weeks old, which is the age when we adopt them out to their forever homes. This cutie patootie, Ava, is the last of the litter to be adopted. She is the runt and though she has tried her hardest to keep up with her siblings, it seems she couldn’t keep up when it came to finding a family of her own.

Marjorie

Sweet, sweet Marjorie!! She came to us from Texas and is about 3 years old. Our best guess is a lab mix, but if cute was a breed, that is what she would be. Marjorie has the sweetest, calmest personality and might be just the right fit for your family—come and meet this adorable girl.

Aries

Aries is a delightful girl that roams the offices of DHS. She loves to snuggle into the bed of the director’s office and occasionally “helps” her type her emails. She enjoys cuddling on your lap and exploring a new empty box, no matter how small. Aries does well with dogs and cats of all sizes. It is Aries season in astrology, so we hope that means the stars are in favor of giving her a home of her own.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

