Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

The Christmas weekend will be quickly upon us, and DHS would like to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas. Be sure to give a little love to the furry family members this time of year.

If you are looking for a way to give a gift to a homeless dog or cat in the final stretch of the holiday season, here are a couple of options:

Give a monetary donation to our Critter Christmas Bed & Toy Fundraiser to purchase new beds and enrichment toys for our cats and dogs. Donate a gift card from Chewy.com, Amazon.com, Tractor Supply, Nelson Agri-Center, or Walmart. Sponsor the adoption fee of one of our lovely dogs or cats awaiting their forever home.

Our “Home for the Holidays” cat adoption special is $25 the entire month of December and we have a bunch of cuties. Not to forget about our pups this time of year, meet three new additions to warm your heart and bed:

Chase

Chase is loving the snow! He is a 1-year-old lab/heeler mix from Texas. He has that hyper puppy energy but is eager to learn his manners. Chase is very smart, loves to play, and would make an excellent hiking partner. He will be a terrific addition to any family. Chase is waiting for you to take him on adventures!

Reese

Reese is a big hunk of love in a small 45-pound package. He loves to play and bounce around in the snow, especially with a doggie friend. Look at those ears! They are always at attention, ready to hear your next command and hoping it is, “let’s go for a walk.” Reese enjoys his walks and wants to sniff everything.

Bridget

Bridget started her life as an outdoor puppy mill dog. Bridget learned to trust humans and has blossomed into an outgoing ball of fun! She loves people and gives the best kisses. This sweet girl is almost 6 months old but has a calmness about her. She is at a great age to mold her into the perfect member of your family.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.