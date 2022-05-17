Driftless Humane Society to hold open house May 21

The Driftless Humane Society (DHS) welcomes the public to an open house on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their facility located at 1150 Nelson Parkway in Viroqua. There will be tours and opportunities to learn more about the work of this non-profit, no-kill animal shelter that serves the greater Vernon County area by finding forever homes for homeless, stray, and surrendered dogs and cats.

DHS is fundraising to enhance their canine outdoor yards and to ensure comfortable housing for their dogs. Any money raised at this event will go to the spring “Double Dog Dare You” fundraiser. The event will be family friendly, and dog focused with games and a “Decorate a Dog Bone Cookie” activity for the kids. Dave’s Pizza food truck will be selling pizza and breadsticks.

Demonstrations will be held throughout the day and include:

11 a.m.—Viroqua Police Department K9 Robbie.

11 a.m.—Happy Tails from West Salem, “Rally Obedience Training.”

12 p.m.—SAR (Search & Rescue) with Wrigley.

12:30 p.m.—K9 Advantage from Viroqua, “Training Equipment & Rewards.”

A PetLink Microchip Clinic will also take place for dogs. If you have a dog, you can bring them to be microchipped for $10. The dog will get an ice cream pup cup during this quick procedure. A microchip is “chip” technology inserted under the skin of an animal with a small needle. Each microchip has a unique series of numbers that is linked to the pet owner’s contact information. When a lost animal comes into the shelter, the dog is scanned with a device that reads this information and allows the owner to be contacted to retrieve their beloved animal.

