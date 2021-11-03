Driftless Humane Society welcomes new executive director Emily Rozeske

The Driftless Humane Society located in Viroqua has a new executive director, Emily Rozeske.

Rozeske came on board in Aug. 2, and her goals include getting the animals adopted more readily and to have more community outreach.

Some of the community outreach events so far have included Whiskers & Wash Day at County Seat Laundry, a Tractor Supply Company Adoption Day, and the eighth and ninth annual Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 5-K-9 Run/Walk & Kids Fun Run in memory of K-9 Myk.

Rozeske said she wants to partner with businesses. “I want to begin to create more awareness and get people in the front door (of the shelter),” she said.

This month, the humane society will be kicking off a Friendraiser (membership drive) for 2022.

“Our hope is to launch an e-newsletter in 2022 to stay in touch with our members and have different levels of membership gifts including an engraved brick for our foundation wall, or a cat cage or dog kennel with their name,” Rozeske said. “We want to open up the communication avenues to connect with the work of DHS. We would also like to have an open house in the spring to share some of our changes in the building and have a banquet in 2022 to celebrate our volunteers and project goals.”

Rozeske said she is working on COVID-19 safety protocols in order to relaunch the volunteer program, where folks can come into the shelter to work with and socialize with the residents. The shelter has been closed to volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The most rewarding aspect of Rozeske’s job so far has been to see a cat that came in as a stray infested with fleas and with a matted coat transform into a strong cat that “went out the adoption door.”

The Driftless Humane Society is an open admission, no-kill dog and cat shelter. It accepts all surrendered cats and dogs that need assistance, regardless of age, health status or temperament.

According to humane society’s website, “We strive to find permanent homes for all healthy cats and dogs, including those with treatable medical/behavioral conditions. Our job is to provide shelter, food and enrichment programs for our animals. We work closely with our veterinarians to provide state of the art medical care.” The humane society cannot take feral cats from the public.

As of Friday morning, the shelter had 10 adoptable dogs, seven dogs in medical/intake, 40 adoptable cats, 12 cats in medical/intake, nine dogs and cats in foster care, and seven dogs and cats pending adoption.

Effective Nov. 1, the Driftless Humane Society’s hours are Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday by appointment, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 608-637-6955 or visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or the society’s Facebook page.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.