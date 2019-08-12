A group of Vernon County area youths will be available to demonstrate what they are learning during the Viroqua Night Market, Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The Driftless Lego Club, which is made up of Viroqua area youths, will be at the market in Eckhart Park to recruit new members and showcase some of the projects students have been working on from 6-9 p.m. Kids ages 6-10 can sign up for First Lego League Jr. and ages 9-14 for First Lego League.
In addition to robotics projects, the club also offers special learning opportunities like the Beginning Electronics Class, which was offered earlier this year.
Rick Lester, founder of the Driftless Lego Club, said the programs are being offered to area students to get them more excited about science, technology, engineering and math (often referred to as STEM).Volunteers have also been working with Vernon County 4-H clubs, schools and other organizations to help increase STEM opportunities.
Lester said while the programming has proven to be very popular with area youth, the club still needs more adults to assist. Three people have been leading the various Lego Robotics classes to variety of age groups this past year, and a handful of others have contributed to special events.
The Driftless Lego Club formed in 2018 and its purpose is to “inspire and enable the young people of the Driftless Region to pursue their interests in science, technology, engineering and math.” One highlight of the first year includes a group of students attending a First Lego League tournament in Madison in November 2018.
For more information, visit the Driftless Lego Club Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/groups/ViroquaFIRST/.
