The eighth annual Driftless Music Festival attracted an estimated 4,000 people to Viroqua’s Eckhart Park, Saturday.
“It was the biggest crowd ever,” said Charlie Knower, one of the festival’s organizers. “We heard great feedback: ‘Best festival ever.’ ‘We had a wonderful time.’ ‘Great to see such a mix of people.’ I spoke to people from Minneapolis to Green Bay and they all loved it.”
Music lovers heard the Brotherhood Singers, The Yellowbellied Sapsuckers, Honky-Tonk Jump, Orquesta-MAS (Madison All Stars), and Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal on the main stage. Between sets, other musicians performed in the park. In addition to the music, there was a food court featuring a variety of food and beverages, all with an emphasis on local food sources.
Saturday’s warm weather didn’t adversely affect the festival.
“The weather was nearly perfect. Best in my memory,” Knower said. “We had some brief hot spells but then the breeze kicked in and it was gorgeous. This week would have been murder.”
The next Driftless Music Festival is July 11, 2020.
