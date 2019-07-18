The eighth annual Driftless Music Festival attracted an estimated 4,000 people to Viroqua’s Eckhart Park, Saturday.

Summer music

Honky-Tonk Jump performs on the Driftless Music Festival Stage, Saturday.

“It was the biggest crowd ever,” said Charlie Knower, one of the festival’s organizers. “We heard great feedback: ‘Best festival ever.’ ‘We had a wonderful time.’ ‘Great to see such a mix of people.’ I spoke to people from Minneapolis to Green Bay and they all loved it.”

Entertainment in the park

Viroqua's Firefly Brass Band plays music during a set break at the eighth annual Driftless Music Festival held in Eckhart Park, Saturday afternoon.

Music lovers heard the Brotherhood Singers, The Yellowbellied Sapsuckers, Honky-Tonk Jump, Orquesta-MAS (Madison All Stars), and Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal on the main stage. Between sets, other musicians performed in the park. In addition to the music, there was a food court featuring a variety of food and beverages, all with an emphasis on local food sources.

Music in the park

People of all ages listen to the music offered in Viroqua's Eckhart Park during the eighth annual Driftless Music Festival, Saturday.

Saturday’s warm weather didn’t adversely affect the festival.

“The weather was nearly perfect. Best in my memory,” Knower said. “We had some brief hot spells but then the breeze kicked in and it was gorgeous. This week would have been murder.”

Musical moment

A member of Orquesta-MAS (Madison All Stars) add his sound to one of the salsa band's' numbers. The band was one of bands to performs on the main stage during Saturday's Driftless Music Festival.

The next Driftless Music Festival is July 11, 2020.

Festival organizer

Charlie Knower, one of the organizers of the Driftless Music Festival, promotes a fundraising raffle between sets, Saturday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.