Driftless Music Festival fills Viroqua's Eckhart Park with music, people

  • 0

Viroqua’s Eckhart Park echoed with the sound of music, Saturday afternoon, when the Driftless Music Festival returned after a two-year hiatus.

Four bands performed at the free festival -- McNasty Brass Band, Kendra Swanson, Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars, and Ryan Necci and The Buffalo Gospel. The day closed with Rensa Fire, a fire and belly dance show.

Local food and beverage vendors were on hand to provide food and drink to satisfy festival-goers.

The festival was established in 2012.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

