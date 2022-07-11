Driftless Music Festival fills Viroqua's Eckhart Park with music, people

Viroqua’s Eckhart Park echoed with the sound of music, Saturday afternoon, when the Driftless Music Festival returned after a two-year hiatus.
Four bands performed at the free festival -- McNasty Brass Band, Kendra Swanson, Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars, and Ryan Necci and The Buffalo Gospel. The day closed with Rensa Fire, a fire and belly dance show.
Local food and beverage vendors were on hand to provide food and drink to satisfy festival-goers.
The festival was established in 2012.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.