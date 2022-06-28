Driftless Music Festival returns to Viroqua July 9

The Driftless Music Festival returns to Eckhart Park in Viroqua Saturday, July 9. Going on its 10th year and after a two-year hiatus, the ever popular, free eclectic music festival will present four bands, feature local food vendors and showcase our community, all under the oak trees in Viroqua’s Eckhart Park.

Music starts around 1 p.m. with McNasty Brass Band, a collection of Minneapolis/Saint Paul based horn players and percussionists that fuse the Minneapolis sound with the spirit of New Orleans.

At approximately 3 p.m. Kendra Swanson will take the stage bringing her lively, folksome music: frailing banjo, rigorous guitar, soulful strings, and hearty vocals to boot.

Following Kendra, around 5 p.m. Tani Diakiti and the Afrofunksters will fill the park with West African blues, funk and rhythm. Tani is a musical force who has inspired an entire community of artists. When they start playing, the interplay between Kamale N'goni and jembe grooves so hard that audiences can't stay still - the urge to get up and move it too powerful!

Lastly, at 7 p.m., Ryan Necci and The Buffalo Gospel will carry us into the summer night with their heartfelt and heartbreaking country & western and Americana arrangements. With a stellar cast of local and national musicians, critically acclaimed Buffalo Gospel delivers wholly original material that manages to feel utterly timeless. Harmonies, top-notch songwriting, Buffalo Gospel will leave you spellbound.

“We are trilled to bring back the Driftless Music Festival this summer,“ says Christina Dollhausen, DMF president, “As always, audiences of all ages can expect top-notch, quality music, of all different varieties and genres. That is what sets our festival apart. In one place, all in one day, you can hear a funky brass band, some groovy African funk, award winning Americana music and so much more. We’re so thankful for the local businesses, individuals, as well as the Viroqua Tourism Council for their support to help bring back our free live music festival to our community and our guests!”

Gates to the festival open at noon, music will start at 1 p.m. and be going all day until 9 p.m. This free festival is very family friendly, bringing chairs and blankets are encouraged. Local vendors at this year’s fest will provide a delicious variety of options, including pizza, BBQ, tacos, ice cream and local beverages, including Driftless Brewing Company. All vendors utilize local and regional sources as much as possible for their offerings.

For more information, visit www.driftlessmusicfestival.com

