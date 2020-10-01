Driftless Music Festival to celebrate 10 years in 2021

Plans are currently underway for the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Driftless Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, July 10, 2021.
The event has been a staple of wholesome family-friendly entertainment and community-building since its debut in 2011.
“Even in a time of challenging public health issues, we are putting our full energies into creative planning, and generative ‘thinking outside the box,’ to bring this free event to the Driftless community, next year,” said Christina Dollhausen, newly-elected president of the board that oversees the fest.
“With the generous financial support of local businesses and individuals, and an army of dozens of volunteers, the Driftless Music Festival has become a much anticipated destination for area residents and visitors of all ages. We are committed to keeping the spirit and the substance of the Festival alive and vibrant well into the future.”
To stay apprised of developments or to find information about past events, visit the fest’s website at www.driflessmusicfestival.com.
