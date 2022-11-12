Driftless native Cora Rose films music video on the Kickapoo River

Cora Rose grew up along the West Fork of the Kickapoo River, between Avalanche and Bloomingdale. Since graduating from Westby High School in 2005, she has traveled the world with her music.

Now she is traveling from Alaska to Argentina with her partner, artist José Luis Vílchez, aboard a bus converted into an art and recording studio on wheels. The project, called “Art We There Yet” has the mission to create art and music inspired by the Americas, while also providing free community murals and workshops in communities along the way.

Last year, the duo brought the Art We There Yet project to the Driftless, returned to Cora’s roots. A mural was painted at Westby High School, and the bus visited schools throughout Vernon County.

But perhaps most special of all was the music video Cora Rose and José Luis produced along the West Fork of the Kickapoo.

“'I Am The River' is a deeply personal and meaningful song about identity, growth, and gratitude. It was written about growing up alongside the Kickapoo River. I am so grateful José and I could film the music video right there on the Kickapoo, on the very land where I was born and raised,” shares Cora.

For those who call the Driftless home, this tune strikes a chord. Take a listen. It’s sure to brighten your day.

Link to the “I Am The River” Music Video: https://youtu.be/t3RIW9pAC_s