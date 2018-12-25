With nearly 2.5 million cattle in four Midwest states, university extension services in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin are teaming together to offer the Driftless Region Beef Conference. The fifth annual event will be held Jan. 24-25 at the Grand River Convention Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
The driftless region in these states contains rolling hills, streams and karst soil topography. Since soil and water conservation is best accomplished when much of this land is seeded for forage and livestock consumes those forages, the conference will focus on efficient and economic forage and beef production.
The conference will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 with a program concentrating on keys to profitability. An evening discussion on marketing opportunities feature a producer panel. The keynote speaker will be Burke Teichert, cattle reproduction specialist, retired manager for Deseret Land and Cattle, and columnist for BEEF Magazine. Friday morning will feature an overview of the recently released ISU cow systems manual, and six breakout sessions for feedlot operations and cow-calf producers followed by a market outlook.
Key speakers include Alfredo DiCostanzo, University of Minnesota; Stephanie Hansen, Dan Loy, Teresa Wiemerslage, Iowa State University; Dan Schaefer, Brenda Boetel, Amanda Cauffman, University of Wisconsin; Jim Lowe, Dan Shike, Travis Meteer, University of Illinois, and Mary Drewnoski, University of Nebraska Lincoln.
The early registration fee is $85 per person and must be received prior to midnight, Jan. 12. The price increases to $115 after that date. More information on topics, speakers and lodging is available at www.aep.iastate.edu/beef/. Online and mail registration forms are available on the conference website.
The Driftless Region Beef Conference is sponsored by ISU Extension and Outreach, University of Illinois Extension, University of Minnesota Extension, and University of Wisconsin Extension. For more information or to receive a brochure, contact Denise Schwab, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at 319-472-4739.
