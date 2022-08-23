Driftless Region's Day of the Dead celebration is Oct. 8

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with local organizations and businesses, present the second annual Driftless Region’s Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration: A Mexican cultural and educational event. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at Keewaydin Farm, 15270 Hauke Lane in rural Viola. The event will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Activities are scheduled for attendees of all ages. There is no cost to participate.

Staff and volunteers from McIntosh Memorial Library, Mexican Folk-Art Collective and Driftless Curiosity have created the celebration to offer an opportunity to learn from Mexican American folk artists through hands-on workshops to make sugar skulls, cornhusk flowers, needlepoint embroidery and corn tortillas. A bilingual story time, a Mexican card game and a professional Aztec Dance will be offered. Attendees may choose to contribute to the painting of a mural representing Monarch butterfly migration.

During the duration of the event two regional Mexican food trucks will be on location. Vendors will also be in attendance selling authentic Mexican folk art.

Attendees are welcome to bring personal objects to honor those that have passed away, including flowers, candy, photographs or food items. Attendees can help construct the centerpiece memorial, “the Ofrenda," with educational direction provided by volunteers. The Ofrenda Candle Lighting, along with a campfire, will begin at dusk with a cultural presentation and experience to follow. The event will conclude with a fireworks display.

The Day of the Dead Celebration: A Mexican cultural and educational event is presented with support from the Mexico Embassy’s Cultural Institute located in Washington, DC, the Mexico Consulates Office in Milwaukee, and funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151 or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. Those interested in volunteering or with specific questions may email: driftlessdiadelosmuertos@gmail.com.