Driftless United is forming high school girls soccer team

Driftless United is forming its first ever high school girls soccer team. Come and join the committed female athletes for a new opportunity for girls of all playing abilities in the Driftless region. This is a safe space to learn, grow and develop together as a new team. Driftless United is open to all players from the surrounding area high schools, private schools, and home-schoolers.
Practices will be held Monday-Friday after school at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The team will play a schedule of home and away games with other area high schools.
Plan to attend an informational meeting on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Viroqua High School. Meet the coaches, players and ask questions. You can register now at https://driftlessunitedathletics.sportngin.com/register/form/140202236; scholarships and payment plans are available.
All players registered by Feb. 5 will be entered in a drawing for a free DUF hoodie. For additional questions, email Paula at driftlessunitedathletics@gmail.com.