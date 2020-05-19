Driftless Wisconsin awarded grant to promote area

Driftless Wisconsin was awarded a $29,910 JEM (Joint Effort Marketing) Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism designed to promote the area to potential visitors and help area businesses recover from the aaCOVID-19 economic crisis. The announcement was made by Sara Meaney, Secretary Designee of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
The grant funds will be used to fund an advertising campaign directed at potential visitors including active, outdoor enthusiasts; experiential travelers; and families and couples who live in the regional drive market. The campaign is designed to drive visitors to the “doorstep” of small businesses and communities on the Driftless Wisconsin website, www.DriftlessWisconsin.com; those most in need of economic relief from the COVID-19 crisis.
The theme of the campaign is “Come Out and Play! Driftless Wisconsin: your outdoor recreation playground.” Driftless Wisconsin has long been an outdoor recreation haven, a primary marketing strength according to research by the UW-Extension. Recent studies during the pandemic by Longwoods International and Destination Analysts indicate a desire by visitors to change their destination to one they “can drive to as opposed to fly.” Visitors are looking for rural destinations away from city congestion. Driftless Wisconsin is well-positioned to welcome visitors anxious to escape to an area abundant with open spaces, tranquil settings, and welcoming communities.
The campaign will include a sizable digital component, including banner ads through the Travel Wisconsin summer brand campaign, Google Responsive Display ads, email blasts to past visitors, a River Travel Magazine Digital Partnership, and Facebook paid promotions. It will also include print ads in Silent Sports Magazine, radio ads on Wisconsin Public Radio, and a video production. The campaign will be executed by River Travel Media, marketing consultants for Driftless Wisconsin, with help from Meg Buchner, social media manager for the organization.
“We have a patchwork of independent businesses throughout the Driftless area that are part of the driving force to economic growth and, who are really hurting. We believe this grant will draw folks to 'Come Out and Play' into the remaining tourism season and give the revenue boost businesses need this year,” said Marie Cimino, President of Driftless Wisconsin.
Driftless Wisconsin was formed in 2008 as a collaboration of the Crawford County Tourism Council, Vernon County Tourism Council and the Kickapoo Valley Association. For more information about Driftless Wisconsin or the JEM Grant, contact Administrator Eric Frydenlund at 608-326-6658 or email Admin@DriftlessWisconsin.com.
