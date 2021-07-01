Driftless Wisconsin awarded tourism promotion grant

Driftless Wisconsin has been awarded year-two funding for its successful campaign “Come Out and Play! Driftless Wisconsin: your outdoor recreation playground.” The JEM (Joint Effort Marketing) grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism will allow for the continuation of the campaign designed to promote the area during the summer to potential visitors and help area businesses recover from the COVID-19 economic crisis.

These grant funds are being used for advertising campaigns directed at potential visitors including active, outdoor enthusiasts; experiential travelers; and families and couples who live in the regional drive market. The campaign is designed to drive visitors to the “doorstep” of small businesses and communities on the Driftless Wisconsin website, www.DriftlessWisconsin.com; those most in need of economic relief from the COVID-19 crisis.

The theme of the campaign throughout the summer is about inviting visitors to “Come Out and Play! Driftless Wisconsin: your outdoor recreation playground.” The campaign builds on Driftless Wisconsin being an outdoor recreation haven, a primary marketing strength according to research. Visitors are looking for rural destinations away from city congestion. Driftless Wisconsin is well-positioned to welcome visitors anxious to escape to an area abundant with open spaces, tranquil settings, and welcoming communities.