Driftless Wisconsin, a regional tourism organization, will sponsor a screening of the award-winning documentary film, "Decoding the Driftless." The Prairie du Chien premiere will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the new Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center. The screening is free to the public; however Driftless Wisconsin does encourage a $5 freewill donation to help defray costs and promotion of the event.
The documentary has received numerous prestigious awards from international film festivals. Most noteworthy are awards for Best Picture and Best Cinematography from the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards, Best Documentary at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival in New York City, and Best Documentary at the Gold Film Awards in London, UK.
Co-Producer George Howe of Sustainable Driftless Inc. says “it’s been a wild ride of intense public interest ever since we released this film nearly a year ago. Dozens of film festivals around the nation, and beyond, have chosen to show the film and it’s received many awards. People really enjoy this film because it’s a real, unscripted adventure that is both fun and educational. Folks just love learning about all the rare, unique, and beautiful resources that are right here where they live!”
The film takes viewers on a wild ride of adventure above, on, and below the amazing Driftless Region. Viewers soar high over rugged bluff-lands, plunge deep into primordial rivers with prehistoric creatures, venture deep underground to secret worlds, marvel at sacred archeological treasures, and hang perilously over massive rock cliffs. Viewers also travel across time itself, over 500 million years ago, to discover the strange origins of this amazing region.
Sustainable Driftless Inc. is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring resource conservation, vibrant communities, and sustainable growth in the Driftless Region. For more information or to purchase the film, visit www.sustainabledriftless.org.
Driftless Wisconsin is a nonprofit tourism organization that promotes Crawford County, Vernon County, and the Kickapoo River Valley as a tourism destination. It markets the area through various avenues, including advertising campaigns in major metropolitan markets, social media, including Facebook, distribution of its popular map brochure, and publication of its website at www.DriftlessWisconsin.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.