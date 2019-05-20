Driftless Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization promoting Crawford County, Vernon County and the Kickapoo Valley as a tourism destination, will unveil its newly developed website at two events in the region. Locations and times include: the Crawford County Administration Building in Prairie du Chien, Room 236, Wednesday, May 29 at 5 p.m.; and Western Technical College in Viroqua, Room 126, Thursday, May 30, at 5 p.m. A social with snacks and beverages will commence at 5 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Businesses that attend will be offered a free basic listing on the new website for the remainder of 2019. Small businesses that currently do not have a website will have the opportunity to establish a presence on the internet. Existing advertisers of Driftless Wisconsin that attend will be offered a free upgrade from their current website listing for the remainder of 2019.
The educational event will feature Amy Gabay and Brent Hanifl of River Travel Media, who will walk attendees through the new Driftless Wisconsin website and also offer businesses a tutorial on how best to use the internet and digital marketing strategies in the expanding internet economy. The new website at www.DriftlessWisconsin.com offers content designed to attract visitors and screen-wide photography to visually engage visitors. Homepage navigation will allow travelers to easily find area businesses and attractions, while a calendar of events and blog will highlight area activities. The website focuses on outdoor recreation, one of the primary draws of the Driftless area.
The website also features improved rendering on mobile platforms, offering a one-stop information center for visitors using smartphones while traveling through the region. Driftless Wisconsin has contracted with River Travel Media to implement a digital advertising campaign – including “native” website advertising, Google Adwords, and blogging – to drive visitors to the new website.
The website was funded by a $5,000 Vernon County Community Grant award presented by the Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee; and a $5,000 investment for tourism promotion from the Finance Committee of Crawford County.
“Driftless Wisconsin began as a partnership between Crawford and Vernon counties, and we are very grateful for their generous and continued support,” said Driftless Wisconsin Administrator Eric Frydenlund.
Driftless Wisconsin was formed in 2008 as a collaboration of the Crawford County Tourism Council, Vernon County Tourism Council and the Kickapoo Valley Association. It published its first website in 2009, its first Driftless Wisconsin Map in 2011 – a very popular tool for visitors navigating the area – and officially incorporated in 2012. Any questions about the website unveiling or Driftless Wisconsin, can be directed to Frydenlund at Admin@DriftlessWisconsin.com or calling 608-326-6658.
