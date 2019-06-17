The Driftless Writing Center will host “Overhaul: Intensive Manuscript Revision Weekend,” a weekend workshop designed to help prose writers move forward in revising their book-length manuscripts.
During this intensive weekend, group and individual work sessions will help writers address barriers that are keeping them from digging into their manuscripts, remember what they love about these projects, and discover fresh places and new ways to start revising. Participants will learn and practice strategies for revision and leave with a solid work plan for revising the rest of the text. The group will maintain an online community after the weekend intensive to help participants stay on track.
“Overhaul” will take place Friday, July 12 (beginning at 6 p.m.) through Sunday, July 14 (ending at 4 p.m.), at The Ark, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua.
The course will be taught by Driftless Writing Center board member Jennifer Morales. Morales has 27 years’ experience as an editorial consultant to writers around the world, including academics, creative writers, and nonprofit organizations. Her first book, Meet Me Halfway: Milwaukee Stories, was named the Wisconsin Center for the Book’s “2016 Book of the Year,” among other honors.
The fee is $250 and space is limited. Interested writers should contact driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.comor 608-492-1669 to register.
