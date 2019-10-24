The Driftless Writing Center announces Getting Words on the Page: A Workshop for All. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6, a small group will meet for three Wednesdays in November (11/6, 11/13, 11/20) and three in December (12/4, 12/11, 12/18) from 6:30-8 p.m. in Viroqua. Tuition is $100, scholarships may be available as is a senior discount. No experience required. Class size is limited, adults only. Registration requested by Nov. 2.
During the sessions, Lisa Henner and Robin Hosemann, both experienced educators, will guide attendees through exercises and provide techniques to make writing simpler and less stressful.
“Folks have asked us for assistance beginning a memoir or family story, and also for techniques to make everyday writing easier like emails, reports for work, helping children with schoolwork," Henner said. "This workshop is for everyone; you don’t have to consider yourself a writer.”
“We’ve spent years in classrooms helping kids learn to write, and we know that the research-driven techniques we use in classrooms can help anyone learn to get their words on the page,” Hosemann said. “This workshop is geared to adults, but makes use of methods that anyone can learn.”
To learn more about Getting Words on the Page, call 608-492-1669 or email the Driftless Writing Center at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com. Register online at www.driftlesswritingcenter.org.
