Driftless Writing Center programming postponed due to 2019/COVID-19 concerns

Given the rapidly shifting coronavirus COVID-19 situation, the board of Driftless Writing Center is postponing upcoming events or moving programs online.
The suspension is effective immediately and will continue until at least April 14. Changes include:
• Madison poet laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez’s March 13 reading (and the open mic to follow) and March 14 workshop are postponed until a later date to be determined. Registrants can contact the center at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or 608-492-1669 with questions.
• The Tuesday evening drop-in program, Draft & Craft, is suspended until further notice. The board will reassess the situation and may resume Draft & Craft sessions, but no sooner than April 14.
• English language arts enrichment classes for home-school students will be substituted with online support.
At this time, a "Contours" anthology event at Viroqua’s McIntosh Memorial Library is still planned to go on as scheduled, on March 21 at 10 a.m. Please check the library’s website, or contact the center for any updates.
“We on the Driftless Writing Center board take our responsibility to serve the community very seriously,” said board president Jennifer Morales. “With so much uncertainty about the ways this new virus might affect the communities we serve — including those facing health concerns due to our area’s high concentration of Lyme disease — we chose the most cautious path forward. We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we reschedule numerous events.”