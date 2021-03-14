Driftless Writing Center sponsors an online reading, workshop by Freesia McKee

The Driftless Writing Center will host a Zoom reading by Freesia McKee on Friday, March 26, at 7 p.m. This free public reading will be followed by a community open mic. Participants who want to read during the open mic should bring a maximum of five minutes of writing to share.

The DWC and McKee are also holding the generative workshop “Spinnerbaits, Jigs, and Spoons: Writing Haibun and Zuihitsu Poetry” on Saturday, March 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This limited-enrollment workshop will consider classic and contemporary examples of these capacious, lightweight forms that spark surprising associations through juxtaposition. Participants will then be encouraged to cast their own lines.

Freesia McKee writes poetry, prose, and the genres in-between. She’s the author of "How Distant the City," the essays editor at "South Florida Poetry Journal," and a book reviewer at large. McKee’s work has appeared in "Flyway," "Bone Bouquet," "So to Speak," "Tinderbox Poetry Journal," "Painted Bride Quarterly," "CALYX," "About Place Journal," and the "Ms. Magazine Blog." Originally from Milwaukee, she’s been teaching hybrid forms, micro-memoir, and poetry classes remotely from Fort Wayne, Indiana.