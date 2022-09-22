Driftless Writing Center to host poetry reading, workshop with Richard Vargas

The Driftless Writing Center (DWC) will host an in-person reading by poet Richard Vargas, Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. (CT) at Metaphysical Graffiti Bookstore in Viroqua. Vargas will lead an in-person workshop the following day, Saturday, Oct. 8 — titled “Dia de los Muertos: Honoring the Dead with Poetry” — from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (CT) at the Vernon County Historical Society Museum in Viroqua.

The free public reading of Vargas’s work on Oct. 7 at Metaphysical Graffiti Bookstore, 119 W. Court St., will be followed by a community open mic. Anyone wishing to read during the open mic portion should register in advance by sending an email to driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com with the subject line “Open Mic” — and bring a maximum of five minutes of writing to share.

In his workshop on Oct. 8, Vargas will provide participants with writing resources and opportunities to write, as well as lead lively group discussion on the topic of honoring the dead through poetry. This limited attendance workshop is open to writers of all levels and will be held at the Vernon County Historical Society Museum at 410 S. Center Ave. The DWC offers sliding scale tuition; scholarships are also available. The registration form for the workshop can be found at the Driftless Writing Center’s website, www.driftlesswritingcenter.org. Or email the DWC for more information at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or call 608-492-1669.

Vargas was born in Compton, California, and earned his BA at Cal State University, Long Beach, where he studied under Gerald Locklin. Vargas received his MFA from the University of New Mexico, where he workshopped his poetry with Joy Harjo. He has edited/published five issues of "The Tequila Review" — highlighting early works by Jimmy Santiago Baca, Alberto Rios, Nila Northsun, and many more — and also edited/published "The Más Tequila Review" from 2009-2015, featuring poets from across the country. He has had four books of his poetry published: "McLife" (Main Street Rag), which was featured twice on Garrison Keillor’s "Writer’s Almanac"; "American Jesus" (Tia Chucha Press); "Guernica, revisited" (Press 53), also featured on the "Writer's Almanac"; and "How A Civilization Begins" (Mouthfeel Press), released on Sept. 8 of this year. Vargas has been the recipient of the Taos Summer Writers’ Conference’s Hispanic Writer Award, served on the faculty of the National Latino Writers Conference, and facilitated a workshop at the Taos Summer Writers’ Conference. His poetry continues to appear in poetry journals and anthologies. Currently, he resides in Wisconsin, near the lake where Otis Redding’s plane crashed.

The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit organization that connects writers, readers, and audiences through workshops, discussions, and public performances. It celebrates the unique culture of the Driftless region and seeks to enhance the creative expression of the people who live here.