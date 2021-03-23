Driftless Writing Center to host Zoom reading by author Joe Wilkins

The Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by Joe Wilkins on Friday, April 9, at 7 p.m. This free public reading will be followed by a community open mic. Those who want to read during the open mic should bring a maximum of five minutes of writing to share.
The DWC and Wilkins are also holding a generative workshop titled “Layers of Landscape: Harnessing the Power of Place” on Saturday, April 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. This limited-enrollment workshop will offer writers four ways they might begin to do just that.
Joe Wilkins is the author of a novel, "Fall Back Down When I Die," praised as “remarkable and unforgettable” in a starred Booklist review. A finalist for the First Novel Award from the Center for Fiction and the Pacific Northwest Book Award, "Fall Back Down When I Die" won the 2020 High Plains Book Award and has been translated into French, Spanish, and Italian.
Wilkins is also the author of a memoir, "The Mountain and the Fathers," the winner of a 2014 GLCA New Writers Award — an honor that has previously recognized early work by the likes of Richard Ford, Louise Erdrich, and Alice Munro — and four collections of poetry, including most recently "Thieve" and "When We Were Birds," winner of the 2017 Oregon Book Award in Poetry.
Wilkins lives with his family in the Willamette Valley of Oregon, where he directs the creative writing program at Linfield University and is a member of the low-residency MFA faculty at Eastern Oregon University.
The Zoom information and link for this public reading and the registration form for the workshop are available at the Driftless Writing Center’s website, www.driftlesswritingcenter.org. Or e-mail the DWC for more information at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com.