Driftless Writing Center to host Zoom reading by author Joe Wilkins

The Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by Joe Wilkins on Friday, April 9, at 7 p.m. This free public reading will be followed by a community open mic. Those who want to read during the open mic should bring a maximum of five minutes of writing to share.

The DWC and Wilkins are also holding a generative workshop titled “Layers of Landscape: Harnessing the Power of Place” on Saturday, April 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. This limited-enrollment workshop will offer writers four ways they might begin to do just that.

Joe Wilkins is the author of a novel, "Fall Back Down When I Die," praised as “remarkable and unforgettable” in a starred Booklist review. A finalist for the First Novel Award from the Center for Fiction and the Pacific Northwest Book Award, "Fall Back Down When I Die" won the 2020 High Plains Book Award and has been translated into French, Spanish, and Italian.

Wilkins is also the author of a memoir, "The Mountain and the Fathers," the winner of a 2014 GLCA New Writers Award — an honor that has previously recognized early work by the likes of Richard Ford, Louise Erdrich, and Alice Munro — and four collections of poetry, including most recently "Thieve" and "When We Were Birds," winner of the 2017 Oregon Book Award in Poetry.