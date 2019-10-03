The Driftless Writing Center announces a workshop to help writers of fiction and nonfiction improve their craft and bring their work one step closer to publication.
The Manuscript Critique Workshop will take place Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 9 through Oct.30, at 315 S. East Aven. in Viroqua.
Editor David Hough and author Tamara Dean will lead the workshop. At each session, they will present strategies for crafting a gripping, convincing narrative. Participants will practice assessing strengths and weaknesses in their own writing and in the work of others. A significant portion of the class will be devoted to critiques that will develop a writer’s skills and confidence.
Each participant will be asked to submit a self-contained work of fiction or nonfiction of up to 5,000 words (for example, an essay, short story, multiple very short prose pieces, or a novel chapter) for critique.
Writers from beginners to professionals are welcome. Space is limited and registration is required. A fee of $180 includes comprehensive, individualized feedback from both instructors.
Previous participants have called the manuscript critique workshop “life-changing.” Some have gone on to publish the pieces they polished in this workshop.
To learn more about the Manuscript Critique Workshop, email the Driftless Writing Center at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com. Register online at www.driftlesswritingcenter.org.
