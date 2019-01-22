With narrow river valleys prone to flooding and steep hills that make farming difficult, the rugged Driftless region has both enchanted and challenged those who call it home. To capture the unique culture and experiences of people drawn to this enigmatic landscape, the Driftless Writing Center plans to publish an anthology showcasing local writers and artists or those who have been influenced by the region.
“We envision this anthology as a complement to the 200 years of work collected in 'The Driftless Reader',” said DWC board president Jennifer Morales. The DWC anthology will contain unpublished new works by current writers and artists. Submissions of essays, poems, short stories, novel excerpts, black-and-white artwork, and hybrid forms rooted in the Driftless will be accepted until April 1. “We are seeking a broad range of voices, styles, topics, and experiences, and we encourage people from all backgrounds to be part of this collection of voices from the Driftless,” Morales said.
The anthology will be published in paperback and e-book form on Feb. 3, 2020, to coincide with the Driftless Writing Center’s 10th anniversary. For more information on submission guidelines, go to www.driftlesswritingcenter.submittable.com/submit or call 608-492-1669.
The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit organization that connects writers, readers and audiences through workshops, discussions and public performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.