Driftless Writing Center to sponsor Zoom reading by Dasha Kelly Hamilton

The Driftless Writing Center, based in Viroqua, is sponsoring a Zoom reading by Dasha Kelly Hamilton on Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. This free public reading will be followed by a community open mic. Those who want to read during the open mic should bring a maximum of five minutes of writing to share.

The DWC and Hamilton are also holding a workshop titled “Truth Evolution” on Saturday, May 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. This limited-enrollment event will offer writers a guided conversation into reading and crafting poems about our truths.

Hamilton is a writer, performance artist and creative change agent, applying the creative process to facilitate dialogues around human and social wellness. She is the author of two novels, three poetry collections, four spoken word albums and one collection of personal vignettes. She has taught at colleges, conferences and classrooms and curated fellowships for emerging leaders. An arts envoy for the U.S. Embassy, Hamilton has facilitated community building initiatives in Botswana, Toronto, Mauritius and Beirut. Her touring production, "Makin’ Cake," uniquely engages communities in a forward dialogue on race, class and equity. Hamilton is a national Rubinger Fellow and, concurrently, Poet Laureate for the City of Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin.

The Zoom information and link for this public reading and the registration form for the workshop are available at the Driftless Writing Center’s website, www.driftlesswritingcenter.org. E-mail the DWC for more information at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or call 608-492-1669.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0