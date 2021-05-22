Driftless Writing Center to sponsor Zoom reading by KaNikki Jakarta

The Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by KaNikki Jakarta, a publisher, writer, and Alexandria’s Poet Laureate, on Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m.

The DWC and Jakarta are also holding a workshop titled “Prep to Publish” on Saturday, June 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. Writers with great book ideas or completed manuscripts often struggle with the next step. This limited-enrollment workshop will help participants understand where they are in their publishing journeys and will provide tips on navigating the publishing process. Workshop fees are on a sliding scale and scholarships are available.

The free public reading on Friday will be followed by a community open mic. Those wishing to read during the open mic should bring a maximum of five minutes of writing to share.

KaNikki Jakarta is the author of three novels — "In Real Life," "The Color Blue" and "The Other Side of Pretty" — as well as the memoir "How to Be the Wife of an Epileptic," "Honor Your Vows and Honor Yourself" and a collection of poems and short stories, "Alabama Girl, Virginia Woman."

The Zoom information and link for this public reading and the registration form for the workshop are available at the Driftless Writing Center’s website, www.driftlesswritingcenter.org. E-mail the DWC for more information at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or call 608-492-1669.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0