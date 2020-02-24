Driftless Writing Center workshop returns to Viroqua

The Driftless Writing Center is bringing back its popular weekly drop-in Draft and Craft writing workshop this spring. Draft and Craft offers writers at all levels opportunities to generate new work and learn more about writing.
The workshop is perfect for people who are curious about writing, feeling stuck, or looking to try a fresh approach. DWC board member Tamara Dean said, “Everyone leaves Draft and Craft with new work and new ideas. We instructors attend even when we’re not teaching because each session surprises us and ignites our creativity.”
Draft and Craft will take place on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. March 3 through May 5 at the Viroqua Food Co-op’s Community Room, except for the sessions on March 17 and April 21, which will be held at the Vernon County Historical Society Museum in Viroqua.
At each session, DWC instructors will provide prompts designed to break through blocks and get creativity flowing. Topics for spring include instigating and heightening drama in your writing, making new work from found materials, mapping out your memoir, composing an attention-getting pitch letter, and writing great dialogue. Participants will have plenty of time in class to write.
There is no set fee for the Draft and Craft workshop, but a $10 to $20 per-session tuition is recommended. Registration is not required. Space is limited and seats will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may attend any or all 10 sessions. DWC encourages everyone to bring pen and paper and be ready to enjoy excellent company, intriguing discussions — and fun.
DWC co-founder Lisa Henner pointed out that “a lot of people have told us that they want to write new work and they need a little boost to get started. That’s why we’re pleased to offer this low-risk opportunity for creative expression.”
To learn more about the workshop, email the Driftless Writing Center at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or call 608-492-1669.
DWC hosts ongoing programs and projects for both youth and adult writers. These include author readings, intensives with visiting instructors, workshops for writers of any level, English language arts enrichment for home-schooled students, and practical how-to sessions on topics such as writing press releases, grant writing, and crafting an artist statement.
The organization is still collecting stories for their Stories from the Flood project, an ongoing oral history collection documenting area residents’ experiences with the 2018 floods. Funded by donations and a Wisconsin Humanities Council grant, the Stories from the Flood project has already collected more than 80 stories with a goal of collecting at least 200 stories. To find out how to share your story or to donate, go to wisconsinfloodstories.org.