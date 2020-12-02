Drive-through COVID-19 testing set for Dec. 10 in Viroqua

Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held at the old Vernon County County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, Thursday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the western region of Wisconsin experiencing symptoms or a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.
Nasal swab testing will be done by the National Guard. Participants must be 5 years of age or older to be tested.
The Vernon County Health Department said lines may be long, so participants should be prepared for a wait.
