Drive-through COVID-19 testing slated in Viroqua Feb. 8-10

Additional free drive-through testing dates for COVID-19 have been scheduled in Viroqua. These offerings are in addition to previously scheduled WING testing on Feb. 8.

The additional dates are Feb. 9 and 10 at the old highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing sites are intended for residents in the western region of Wisconsin, but are available to everyone, even those without symptoms of COVID-19, age 12 months and older. People can pre-register at https://doineedacovid19test.com/. Lines may be long, be prepared to wait. The Vernon County Health Department also requests that you remain in your vehicle.