Drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held in Viroqua Oct. 6

Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua, Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the surrounding communities experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic individuals. Nasal swab testing will be done by the Wisconsin National Guard.
The Vernon County Health Department advises the public that lines may be long, so participants should be be prepared for a wait.
