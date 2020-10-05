Drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held in Viroqua tomorrow

Vernon County Emergency Management would like to remind the public there will be a drive-through COVID-19 testing event at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua, Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the surrounding communities experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic individuals. Nasal swab testing will be done by the Wisconsin National Guard.
The Vernon County Health Department advises the public that lines may be long, so participants should be be prepared for a wait.
