 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held in Viroqua tomorrow
0 comments

Drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held in Viroqua tomorrow

  • 0

Vernon County Emergency Management would like to remind the public there will be a drive-through COVID-19 testing event at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua, Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the surrounding communities experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic individuals. Nasal swab testing will be done by the Wisconsin National Guard.

The Vernon County Health Department advises the public that lines may be long, so participants should be be prepared for a wait.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News