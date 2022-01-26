 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drive-through testing dates for COVID-19 set in Viroqua

  • 0

The Vernon County Health Department has announced there will be free drive-through testing for COVID-19 in February.

The testing will be held at the old county highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing sites are intended for residents in the western region of Wisconsin, but are available to everyone, even those without symptoms of COVID-19, age 12 months and older. People can register at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/

Lines may be long, be prepared to wait. The health department also requests that people remain in their vehicles.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News