Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Viroqua canceled for Feb. 22

Due to severe weather expected on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Vernon County Health Department will not be holding the previously scheduled drive-through COVID-19 testing event at the old county highway shop in Viroqua.

Should you need COVID-19 testing, please reach out to your local health care provider or local pharmacy for testing availability.

Please note that the health department will be holding testing as previously scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old county highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua. You can preregister at https://doineedacovid19test.com/Viroqua_WI_16518.html or visit the health department's website to sign up.