Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is Dec. 29 in Viroqua

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be held at the old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the western region of Wisconsin experiencing symptoms or a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. Nasal swab testing will be done by the National Guard. Participants must be 5 years of age or older to be tested.