Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is Jan. 12 in Viroqua
Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be held at the old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the western region of Wisconsin experiencing symptoms or a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. Nasal swab testing will be done by the National Guard. Participants must be 5 years of age or older to be tested.

The Vernon County Health Department reminds participants lines may be long, and they should be prepared for a wait.

