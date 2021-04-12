Drive-thru COVID-19 testing planned in Viroqua

The Vernon County Health Department has issued an update about a time change for upcoming National Guard drive-through COVID-19 testing.

The new testing time is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20, May 4 and May 8 at the old county highway shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua.

The free testing is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the western region of Wisconsin experiencing symptoms or a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.

The health department advises that lines may be long, so people should be prepared for a wait.