Drive-thru COVID-19 testing set in Viroqua

"Starting Feb. 8, all WING-supported testing sites will be able to test children 12 months or older. The WING teams are being trained this week on techniques for swabbing younger children, and all members of the specimen collection teams will be equipped to do so going forward. In order to ensure everyone remains safe, WING service members will make a reasonable attempt to test the child, but will not perform or complete the specimen collection if there is risk of injury or extreme discomfort for either the child or service member."